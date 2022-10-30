Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season. Let’s take down the last undefeated team!!!

1st Quarter

Well there's the answer I was looking for. Will the Steelers go three and out to start the first half or the second half? Looks like it will be the first half.

The Eagles weren't surprised and neither was anyone else when they handed the ball to Najee to start.

Looks like the Steelers are facing a third and nine. I feel that quick three and out coming.

Pickett is sacked and the Steelers will punt. Not surprised by the start.

Nice break up by Sutton.

Eagles going on 4th and 2. Easily converted.

Minkah misplayed the deep ball and instead of an interception it's an Eagles touchdown. Eagles 7, Steelers 0.

Hey look the Steelers get hit for an ineligible downfield again this week. There's a surprise.

Pickett sacked again, but the Steelers are bailed out by a holding call on the Eagles.

But the Steelers line up on the very next play and have a delay of game. I've seen more laundry on the field than football right now.

Muuuutthh!

Inside the 10, need to punch it in.

Not thrilled about the three play calls that the Steelers ran there and they will be forced to try field goal.

After an Eagles penalty the Steelers are now going to go for it on 4th down.

Claypool ends up passing the ball to Derek Watt for a touchdown. Quite an interesting play. Steelers 7, Eagles 7.

Sutton with another pass break up.

End of the first quarter, Steelers 7, Eagles 7.

2nd Quarter

There are times where things are just looking too easy for the Philadelphia offense.

Another easy touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Eagles 14, Steelers 7.

The Steelers get a holding penalty on the kickoff and then a formation penalty on the very first play.

So on first and 15 the Steelers throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage and are hit immediately to lose yardage.

I'm sorry, but I am sick of having to write the same critique of the offense every week. The play calling is just horrendous.

The Steelers go three and out.

Steelers get them to a 3rd and 18....... Soft zone anyone? Luckily it holds.

A quick three and out for the Steelers again.

Just saw a stat on TV that said that was the Steelers 28th three and outs lead the NFL. I'm sorry, but that says a lot about your offensive coordinator.

The defense does what they need to do and get off the field, but they get zero break as the offense can't do a darn thing.

It's deja vu all over again, as hurts goes to A.J. Brown for the touchdown. Eagles 21, Steelers 7. This game is over because we all know the Steelers can't score over 20.

Wow, they're actually going to call that offensive past interference on Pickens. I think that was bogus, and Romo thought it was too.

Steelers are at 4th and 1 and looks like they're going to go for it. At this point what do they have to lose?

Quarterback sneak and that nets the first down.

Pickett sacked on third down. Steelers to attempt to field goal. Sciba is good. Eagles 21 Steelers 10.

Reed with the sack!

Carlos Davis with a sack to force a punt.

The Steelers do nothing with the ball at the last few seconds. That's the half. Eagles 21, Steelers 10.

3rd Quarter

Steelers start the second half on defense.

Steelers make a nice play on the pass on first down, but get gashed for 20 yards on the run on second down.

And the Eagles quickly get into the end zone in the second half. Eagles 28, Steelers 10.

Neither side of the football is playing complimentary football for the Steelers today. This is just more of an old-fashioned butt kicking.

Although I thought it should have been a penalty the Steelers end up going three and out.

The Steelers run a fake punt and Marcus Allen picks up the first down.

Follow it up with a hold on Chucks.

Nice catch and tough run by Claypool.

On third down Najee catches the pass and instead of getting towards the first down, dances left and right and picks up nothing more.

Steelers going forward on 4th down. And Najee makes the first down this time.

Steelers in the red zone, but now facing a third down. They need a touchdown on this drive.

Incomplete pass and the Steelers will opt for the field goal try. Eagles 28, Steelers 13.

The Steelers follow up the field goal by sending the kickoff out of bounds.

Edmunds finally breaks up one of those long passes to A.J. Brown, but didn't matter because of a hold on the Eagles.

Najee has a good run for 18.

End of the 3rd. Eagles 28, Steelers 13.

4th Quarter

Pickett fumbles and the Eagles recover. The woes of the offense continue.

And A.J. Brown almost sprung that one for a touchdown. The Eagles will now take their first snap in the red zone today.

Sanders runs the next play in for a touchdown. What can I say? The Steelers suck. Eagles 35, Steelers 13.

Pickett sacked on third down and the Steelers will punt. Game over.

The Eagles were at least smart and got Jalen Hurts out of the game.

Without Hurts the Eagles do nothing and the Steelers get the ball back.

Pickett's passes deflected and picked off. It's just painful to have to sit here through this whole game.

Just run out the clock Philly.

On the bright side at least I get next week off from having to sit through some of this as the Steelers are on bye.

Final score Eagles 35, Steelers 13.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!