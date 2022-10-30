The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the Week 8 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, in the city of brotherly love, with a 2-5 record. The Eagles, however, entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record and coming off a bye week looking to prove they are the cream of the crop in the NFC. The Steelers were looking to prove they are better than their record indicates, while the Eagles wanted to keep their foot on the accelerator.

After the Eagles won the opening coin toss and deferred their possession to the second half, it was Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense taking the field first. Following the touchback, the Steelers didn’t gain a yard before punting the ball away to Philadelphia’s high-flying offense.

After converting a 4th and 2 to Dallas Goedert, Jalen Hurts went up top and hit A.J. Brown for a huge touchdown strike. Even with Minkah Fitzpatrick in position to make the play, the touchdown made the score 7-0.

Needing answer, Matt Canada mixed up the play calling on the second drive and Pickett used his mobility and short, quick passes to move the ball down the field. A Kenny Pickett strike to Pat Freiermuth moved the ball into the red-zone, but the drive stalled at the 3-yard line. However, when Nick Sciba came on to kick the field goal, the Eagles were flagged for delay of game, moving the ball closer to the goal line. Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on 4th down, and a jet sweep pass from Chase Claypool to Derek Watt went for the touchdown.

Sciba’s extra point made the score 7-7.

Going into the second quarter, the Eagles’ offense was driving the way they had all game. Creating manageable third downs, and converting on those opportunities. Nearing the red-zone, a 3rd and 8 resulted in another Hurts to Brown touchdown pass. The play made the score 7-7 with 12:48 left in the first half.

Pittsburgh’s offense went back into their shell on the next drive, and after just three plays punted the ball back to Hurts and company. After blowing up a first down screen play, the Steelers defense was able to force their first punt of the football game.

The Steelers did nothing with their next drive, and Pressley Harvin’s poor punt gave the Eagles great field position. After a Dallas Goedert first down conversion, Hurts went to Brown, again, for another touchdown. It was the Eagles’ third play of 20+ yards, and all three went to Brown for a score. The touchdown made the score 21-7 with 6:13 left in the half.

Pickett and the Steelers offense put together a drive trailing by 14-points nearing the end of the first half. Completions to Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth moved the ball into the red-zone, but the drive stalled once getting to the critical part of the field. The drive resulted in a 38-yard Sciba field goal to make the score 21-10 with 1:03 left in the half.

Both teams exchanged possessions in the final minute before the 21-10 score carried over into halftime.

The Philadelphia Eagles received the kickoff to start the second half, and it was more of the same in the third quarter. Big runs by Miles Sanders moved the football into Pittsburgh territory, and when the Steelers defense was keying on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts hit Zach Pascal for the touchdown. The touchdown made the score 28-10 with 12:53 left in the third quarter.

Desperately needing points, it took a fake punt to continue the Steelers’ next drive. With Marcus Allen, the up man, receiving the snap and plunging for the first down, it gave the drive new life. Pickett converted on big plays to Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson before the drive stalled, again, in the red-zone. The Sciba field goal made the score 28-13 with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh’s defense was able to force a rare Philadelphia punt, but that punt was downed at the 1-yard line for the Steelers start of their next drive. The Steelers were able to move the football into Philadelphia territory, but in the early minutes of the fourth quarter Pickett was pressured from behind and Javon Hargrave was able to force a fumble. The ball was recovered by the Eagles, ending the Pittsburgh drive.

Two plays later, the Eagles were scoring another touchdown. The first play was a simple slant to A.J. Brown which he turned into a red-zone opportunity. Then it was Miles Sanders jaunting into the end-zone to make the score 35-13 with 12:35 left in the 4th quarter.

Both teams exchanged possessions before the Steelers were threatening to add to their point total. Hard runs by Jaylen Warren set up the offense near the red-zone, but a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth was tipped and intercepted.

The Eagles were able to run out the clock, making the 35-13 score stand.

The loss moves the Steelers’ record to 2-6 heading into their Week 9 bye. Following the bye week, the Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the regular season.