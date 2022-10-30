Gunner Olszewski active for the Steelers in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on the east side of Pennsylvania. With four players previously being ruled out due to injury because of the addition of two more on Saturday, the list is made up of three healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. Since the Steelers had to sign another kicker to the practice squad on Saturday just to have one available, the Steelers elevated two players in Nick Sciba and Carlos Davis. For this reason, the inactive list is seven players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 9 K Chris Boswell

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No. 29 CB Levi Wallace

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

No. 99 DT Larry Ogunjobi

For Week 8, the Steelers already had half the list known with four players out due to injury. Both Larry Ogunjobi with a knee injury and Levi Wallace with a shoulder injury were ruled out on Friday as neither player practiced all week. Both Chris Boswell and Josh Jackson were listed as questionable following Friday’s practice as Jackson was limited for the final two days of the week while Boswell popped up on the injury report on Friday, both players were downgraded out on Saturday.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the eighth-straight game to start the 2022 season. The final player, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. Even with an extra helmet available due to so many injuries, Robinson is once again inactive for Week 8 which makes it seven of eight games to start his rookie season.

Speaking of the extra helmet, Gunner Olszewski will be the sixth wide receiver dressed for the Steelers this week and is assumed to be the reserve kick returner behind Steven Sims. After being replaced by Sims and inactive in Week 5, Olszewski still managed to have a helmet the last two weeks due to injuries. Because of so many players already ruled out and no need to have another player inactive, the streak continues for Gunner O.

As for the Eagles inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. With no players having an injury status for Philadelphia, they have five healthy scratches.