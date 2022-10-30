What was the game-changing moment in the Steelers loss to the Eagles?

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave up too many big plays on defense while not coming up with nearly enough, if any, on offense on Sunday against Philadelphia against the Eagles. Yes, the Steelers were playing the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, but there wasn’t much to build on in the 35-13 defeat.

But what was the biggest moment that sent the Steelers down the path to the loss?

With each win for the Steelers this season being where we hand out a game ball and look at the top individual performance, each loss we will take a look at what we will call the “game-changing moment” of the game. What was the individual play or a set of plays that ended up being the biggest contribution to the loss? While it does not necessarily come down to just one thing that keeps a team from winning, it also doesn’t mean that all the moments share equal blame.

I will reiterate for everyone of the rules that it is individual plays or series of plays that will be highlighted from this game (and the coin toss officially occurs before the game). Although it could be applicable, it will not be total performances as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article.

So here are the nominations in chronological order:

A.J. Brown’s first TD reception

After the Steelers opened the game on a three-play drive that netted -7 yards, the Philadelphia Eagles went on a nine-play drive which covered 68 yards and ultimately ended with 39 yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Although it looked as if Minkah Fitzpatrick would possibly be able to come down with the interception, he mistimed the play and the Eagles took a 7–0 lead and forced the Steelers offense to have to play from behind.

A.J. Brown’s second TD reception

After the Steelers answered with a touchdown of their own, The Eagles once again moved the ball 79 yards on 11 plays and finished the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. Going up 14 points, it was more than the Steelers would the score on the day.

A.J. Brown’s third TD reception

About halfway through the second quarter, the Eagles had a three-play, 60-yard touchdown drive which ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. This gave the Eagles a two-score lead for the first time in the game and never looked back.

The strip-sack

On the third play of the fourth quarter, the Steelers were driving into Eagles’ territory where they faced a first and 10 at the Philadelphia 40-yard line. With a touchdown being able to bring the games within one score, Kenny Pickett was brought down for a sack and had the ball stripped from him where the Eagles recovered and ended the last chance the Steelers had to get the game to within one score.

The two-play drive

From their own 46-yard line, it only took the Eagles two plays to go 54 yards and score the game’s final touchdown and push the score to 35–13. After a 43-yard completion to Brown, the touchdown came courtesy of a Miles Sanders 11-yard run.

So what do you think? What was the biggest moment that had the most effect on the Steelers loss this week? Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner (which is ultimately the loser) will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.