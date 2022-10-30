Bill Cowher questions the Steelers potentially damaging Kenny Pickett’s confidence

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not in a good place. 2-6 after a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and heading into the bye week with questions throughout their coaching staff and roster.

When you have a rookie quarterback as your starter, there is a certain amount of leniency when it comes to the results of the position. Rookie miscues are inevitable, but eventually you want to see the player make plays, even in losing efforts. Kenny Pickett has been making plays, but has also had his share of gaffes in the four games he has started for the Steelers.

Pickett has far more interceptions than touchdowns, and many are wondering about the quarterback’s confidence, especially after being sacked six times vs. the Eagles Sunday. One of those people who are questioning the usage of Pickett, is former head coach Bill Cowher.

Check out what Cowher had to say on the CBS Sports post-game show following the Steelers’ latest loss:

Bill Cowher calling out the Steelers handling of Kenny Pickett. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GFsX1T9BUq — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 30, 2022

For those who can’t see/hear the above tweet, here is the quote from Cowher:

“You’re transitioning to a new quarterback. And right now, I get worried about his confidence. I’ve seen this with other quarterbacks before. Take the ball out of his hands. Don’t ask him to do as much as you’re asking him to do. I know we have these receivers and everything else, it’s not about the receivers.

“It’s about a philosophy on offense that says, “What’s the best part of your team?” It’s going to be your defensive side, but that gets worn down over a period of time. There’s no margin of error there.

“You have to somehow shorten the game, with this quarterback, and it goes back to running the ball. I’d put him back under center, don’t subject him to being back there and being sacked six times today.”

Cowher would continue, “You’re 2-6, understand it’s a period of transition, what’s in the best interest to develop this quarterback. Your quarterback of the future. Without destroying his confidence.”

Poignant words from a coach who has been in the boat Mike Tomlin finds himself in at this juncture in the season. Will they heed his words? Or will they continue to ask Pickett to perform at a veteran level only a few games into his professional career?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they head into their bye week.