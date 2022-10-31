Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap

The Steelers were big underdogs against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday for a pretty good reason. The defense couldn’t make many stops, and the offense couldn’t get into the end zone as the Eagles triumphed by the score of 35-13. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Steelers the victim of little brotherly loathing in Philadelphia

Going into Sunday’s contest, the Steelers hadn’t won in the City of Brotherly Love in 57 years. Well, make that 59 as the Eagles handled their cross-state brothers by the score of 35-13. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 8 loss at Philly

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers again to drop to 2-6 in Philly in Week 6 of the NFL and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the Pennsylvania State Championship Game in Philly

and MUCH MORE!

