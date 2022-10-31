Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC North battle in Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Monday, Oct. 31

Venue: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

CLE: +3.5

O/U: 45

Moneyline:

CIN: -170

CLE: +145

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans will be watching intently considering the divisional ties. The AFC North is far from settled, but the line of demarcation is starting to show up. With the Steelers continuing to lose, and the Baltimore Ravens doing the opposite, the Bengals will have to keep pace while the Browns are hoping to just stay alive. Let us know your picks in the comment section below. On top of that, follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the regular season following their bye week.