Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Give Kenny time before you turn on him

There was an overwhelming chant in the stands for Kenny Pickett to play for the Steelers in yesterday’s game against the Jets. Now some fans are hoping for a QB in next year’s draft. Give the rookie time to find his way. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Patience with Pickett

Prediction Accountability

Steelers Hangover: No Turning Back Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch to Kenny Pickett, but the rookie from Pitt has not been confirmed as the starter going forward. But turning back on the decision would seem impossible at this point. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

News and Notes

The Switch

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Kenny Pickett era has begun, what will it look like?

It has happened finally. Kenny Picket is set to be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s been speculated since April, but what will it look like? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Lessons from the

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

