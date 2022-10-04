NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Steelers near the bottom of the barrel

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season, and the loss was not pretty. In fact, through four weeks it has made it extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after the Week 4 loss to the New York Jets? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, pretty far.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 4 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The biggest issue on defense is ... no T.J. Watt. After dropping three straight, there are plenty of issues to point to on the defensive side, but the root of it stems from Watt’s absence. Since the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year tore his pectoral at the end of regulation in Week 1, the Steelers have given up an average of 23 points per game and recorded just three total sacks. Watt is the cog in the defense that makes everything go, and without a formidable pass rush, the rest of the defense isn’t succeeding in picking up the slack.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Green Bay Packers

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Minnesota Vikings

10. Miami Dolphins

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t going to do it. He said Mitchell Trubisky was his guy at quarterback. Then Sunday’s game reached halftime and Tomlin decided he’d had his fill. Enter first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who scored two rushing touchdowns and threw 13 passes that never touched the ground. Unfortunately, three of those connections were to Jets defenders in a 24-20 loss at Acrisure Stadium. After the game, Tomlin chose not to commit to a Week 5 starter, but he’s in too deep now. Pickett has gone from future to present as Trubisky has rightfully returned to a reserve role. Tomlin likely resisted this direction initially because he didn’t want to deal with rookie growing pains. In the end, Trubisky’s neck-straining ceiling left the coach no choice.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers saw enough of their offense with Mitchell Trubisky and had to make the change to rookie Kenny Pickett, especially with their defense not shutting down things as usual. They are facing a near must-win at Buffalo, likely with the rookie QB in Week 5.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Fourteen bad quarters was all it took for Mike Tomlin to eject Mitchell Trubisky and hand the ball to Kenny Pickett. Who had under four games in the pool?”

Tier 6 | Definitely bad team

Pittsburgh Steelers

The good news is that Kenny Pickett didn’t throw a single incompletion in his 13 passing attempts. The bad news is three of those receptions were to the wrong team. With that said, none of the three interceptions were atrocious decisions. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a losing season since Mike Tomlin became head coach. There have been recent seasons where they probably should have, but the team found a way to claw themselves back into even territory. This season will most likely be their first in over 16 years.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.