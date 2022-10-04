Steelers continue to shuffle their practice squad, sign a center and safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shuffle their 16-player practice squad Tuesday when the team made adjustments in preparation for the team’s Week 5 game vs. the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

The team announced they have re-signed center Ryan McCollum and safety Scott Nelson, and to make room for this transaction they released punter Jordan Berry and wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.

McCollum is a name many Steelers fans should recognize, and that would be because he is a player who has spent time on the practice squad this season. In fact, it was McCollum who was released when the team brought Berry back in prior to Week 4 as insurance with Pressley Harvin III dealing with hip inflammation.

As for the addition of Nelson, it makes sense considering the injuries the Steelers have in their secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Terrell Edmunds (concussion), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are all players who could be limited this week ahead of the road game vs. the Bills. In other words, the Steelers need all the help they can get in their secondary.

Who are the primary backups for the safety duo of Fitzpatrick and Edmunds, if one or both couldn’t play, and that would be Tre Norwood. Outside of Norwood, Miles Killebrew has played some safety in his career before. The hope was Damontae Kazee would provide the valuable depth at safety, but his injury and suspension has him unavailable for at least another week before he is even eligible to return.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their Week 5 game vs. the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.