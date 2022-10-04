BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 4 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward Football.

The most common selection for Week 4 was the Green Bay Packers over the New England Patriots. Despite the Patriots being down to their third quarterback, they still held a halftime lead and sent the game to overtime. The Packers were able to connect on the 31-yard field goal as time expired in the extra frame to send 10 contestants through.

The second most popular pick was the selection of the Steelers to win against the New York Jets. Rather than rehash the game for Steelers fans, I’ll just say 5 contestants were eliminated as the only game selected that was not correct

For the other contestants who make it through, choices included the Cowboys, Chargers, Giants, and Chiefs.

This week, there were two contestants who were eliminated by not making a selection. With so few contestants remaining, hopefully this number will drop to zero for the rest of the contest or things will be over very soon.

So after four weeks, only 3.7% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 5 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored (other than the Steelers game): Tampa Bay (-8.5) at home over Atlanta

Tampa Bay (-8.5) at home over Atlanta Closest match up: Tennessee (-2.5) at Washington

Tennessee (-2.5) at Washington The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+14) at Buffalo

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.