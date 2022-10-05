Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: “Pick”ing Positives from the Steelers 1-3 Start

The Steelers have made the change at the quarterback position but are mired at 1-3. What are the positives? Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

The search for positives in the 1-3 start

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 5 at Buffalo

After a frustrating Week 4 and the switch from Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett, there’s a lot of questions to be addressed. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to discuss his team, the injury situation, and the Buffalo Bills. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: Will Steelers fans see the same Kenny Pickett on Sunday?

Kenny Pickett came in at halftime and let it loose to win the Steelers QB1 job. But there’s the potential that the Steelers button him down a bit. What version of Pickett will Steelers fans see on Sunday? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Will KP8 look different this week as the starter?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers rebuild is ahead of schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned the page to Kenny Pickett, and that means their organizational rebuild which is taking place is now ahead of schedule. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The reload is now a rebuild

The Mail Bag

