Steelers Injury Report: Fitzpatrick, Edmunds unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of injuries, specifically on defense, coming out of their Week 4 defeat. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Buffalo Bills, there were three players who did not participate while four were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, every player on the list comes from the defensive side of the ball.

An injury that was known for over a week was the hamstring issue with Ahkello Witherspoon which kept him out of action in Week 4. In Tuesday’s press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated he anticipated Witherspoon being out again this week, not completely closing the door on his return but not really leaving much open. For this reason, Witherspoon did not take the field for the first practice of the week.

One player who did not finish the game for the Steelers on Sunday was safety Terrell Edmunds who left the game in the first half and is in the NFL concussion protocol. To come through the protocol, Edmunds will have to be symptom free and increase his physical activity. On Wednesday, Edmunds was unable to take the field for practice in any capacity.

The Steelers have two more players who are starters in their secondary that are also dealing with injury with Minkah Fitzpatrick with a knee and Cam Sutton with a groin and hamstring. With Coach Tomlin saying these players will need to be monitored early in the week, even if they don’t participate it does not mean that they will not be available for Sunday. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick did not participate in practice while Cam Sutton was limited.

With yet another injury on the Steelers defense, Steelers captain Cam Heyward is dealing with both an elbow and an ankle injury. To start the week, Cam Heyward was a limited participant.

Another member of the secondary who was not mentioned by Coach Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace who is dealing with a foot injury. On Wednesday, Wallace was a limited participant in practice.

Rounding out the injury report is another Steelers defensive lineman as Chris Wormley is dealing with an ankle injury as well. Much like Cam Heyward, Wormley was a limited participant in the first practice of the week.

As for the Bills’ injury report, you can see the names courtesy of Steelers.com.