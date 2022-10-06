Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: It’s all about the Young Ps for the Steelers now

This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The focus shift to Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Will the Bills add up on Kenny Pickett and the Steelers?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Bills of Buffalo in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Skarekrow from Buffalo Rumblings to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Buffalo Bills

Special Guest: Skarekrow from Buffalo Rumblings

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Two halves, Two sets of stats

With separate quarterbacks starting each half, the Steelers looked different. The numbers actually show as the Stat Geek compares the numbers from Week 4 by each half to compare Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The statistical difference between the first and second halves of the Steelers Week 4

Comparing the ranks of the Steelers and Bills for Week 5

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE