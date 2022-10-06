Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Week 5 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC rivals and have seemingly played each other every season the past few years. For these teams, the game in Week 5 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are on a three-game losing streak, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bills for their Week 5 matchup in Buffalo.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-3

Buffalo Bills: 3-1

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bills (+14.0)

OVER/UNDER: 47.0

Moneyline: Steelers +650; Bills -950

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 3-2

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 17-11-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Wednesday, October 5

CB Cameron Sutton (Groin/Hamstring) - LP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

CB Levi Wallace (Foot) - LP

S Terrell Edmunds (Concussion) - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - DNP

DL Chris Wormley (Ankle) - LP

DT Cameron Heyward (Ankle/Elbow) - LP

Bills

Wednesday, October 5

CB Christian Benford (Hand) - DNP

WR Jamison Crowder (Ankle) - DNP

WR Gabe Davis (Ankle) - Full

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Hamstring) - DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (Vet Rest) - DNP

TE Dawson Knox (Foot/Hamstring) - DNP

WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle) - DNP

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm/Knee) - Full

WR Isaiah McKenzie (Concussion) - DNP

LB Von Miller (Vest Rest) - DNP

C Mitch Morse (Elbow) - LP

OL Justin Murray (Foot) - LP

DT Ed Oliver (Ankle) - LP

DT Jordan Phillips (Hamstring) - LP

S Jordan Poyer (Ribs) - DNP

G Rodger Saffold (Vet Rest) - DNP

News and Notes

As it pertains to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, these two teams couldn’t be on a more different trajectory heading into Week 5. The Bills (3-1) are considered the cream of the AFC crop. With Josh Allen at the helm, and Stefon Diggs running wild through defensive secondaries, Buffalo’s offense strikes fear into the opposition.

For the Steelers, their offense takes a new shape with Kenny Pickett taking over for Mitch Trubisky. With the rookie at the helm, it marks a new era of Steelers football, but that era is also a complete unknown. No longer is Ben Roethlisberger the steady rock of the Steelers organization. Will Pickett take over and be that guy for the Steelers for the next decade? It’s way too early to tell right now, but the answer to that question will begin in Buffalo on Sunday.

Defensively, the Steelers come into this Week 5 matchup with some serious question marks on the defensive side of the ball. With T.J. Watt still on Injured Reserve (IR), the team is also dealing with several key injuries throughout their secondary. Injured players include: Terrell Edmunds (concussion), Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). If those names weren’t enough, the Steelers defensive captain, Cam Heyward, is also dealing with injuries to both his ankle and elbow.

It won’t be easy, and the oddsmakers know this. The Steelers are 14-point underdogs for the first time since the NFL/AFC merger. Can the Steelers keep it competitive? Could the do the unthinkable, like they did in Week 1 of 2021, and pull off an upset win?

The uphill climb for Pickett and the Steelers begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in western New York.

