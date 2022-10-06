Colts vs. Broncos: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look ...

How to Watch:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

DEN: -3.5

O/U: 42

Moneyline:

DEN: -165

IND: +140

The AFC is a highly competitive conference, and the Broncos and Colts are two teams searching for footing within their divisions and the conference. The Colts with Matt Ryan haven’t been as advertised heading into the season, but the same can be said about the struggling Denver offense with Russell Wilson at the helm. Who will come out victorious? Hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold.