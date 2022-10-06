Steelers Injury Report: Steelers safeties return as limited on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of injuries, specifically on defense, coming out of their Week 4 defeat. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Buffalo Bills, there were two players added to the list from the offensive side of the ball to join the seven defenders from Wednesday. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, eight players who were limited on Thursday with one who did not practice.

An injury that was known for over a week was the hamstring issue with Ahkello Witherspoon which kept him out of action in Week 4. In Tuesday’s press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated he anticipated Witherspoon being out again this week, not completely closing the door on his return but not really leaving much open. For this reason, Witherspoon did not take the field for either practice this week.

One player who did not finish the game for the Steelers on Sunday was safety Terrell Edmunds who left the game in the first half and is in the NFL concussion protocol. To come through the protocol, Edmunds will have to be symptom free and increase his physical activity. On Wednesday, Edmunds was unable to take the field for practice in any capacity. On Thursday, Edmunds was able to participate in a limited capacity. Whether or not this means Edmunds will clear the concussion protocol to play on Sunday remains to be seen, but had he not practiced on Thursday it would have been extremely difficult.

The Steelers have two more players who are starters in their secondary that are also dealing with injury with Minkah Fitzpatrick with a knee and Cam Sutton with a groin and hamstring. With Coach Tomlin saying these players will need to be monitored early in the week, even if they don’t participate it does not mean that they will not be available for Sunday. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick did not participate in practice but returned in a limited fashion on Thursday. As for Cam Sutton, he was limited both on Wednesday and Thursday.

With yet another injury on the Steelers defense, Steelers captain Cam Heyward is dealing with both an elbow and an ankle injury. To start the week, Cam Heyward was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday. Another Steelers defensive lineman on the report is Chris Wormley who is dealing with an ankle injury as well. Much like Cam Heyward, Wormley was a limited participant in the both practices this week.

Another member of the secondary who was not mentioned by Coach Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace who is dealing with a foot injury. On Wednesday, Wallace was a limited participant in practice. On Thursday, Wallace was once again limited.

Two new players popped up on the injury report in wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury and Mason Cole with a foot injury which had them both limited on Thursday. As for Diontae Johnson, he spoke with the media and said that his injury was more about soreness left over from the game and it should not hinder his availability for Sunday.

As for the Bills’ injury report, you can see the names courtesy of Steelers.com.