The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading on the road as they head into the second quarter of the 2022 regular season. After dropping their last three games, the Steelers made the move for first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. Unfortunately, the Steelers are visiting one of the best teams in the NFL through the first four games of the season.

Will the Steelers offense continue to see the spark provided by Kenny Pickett? Can the Steelers defense slow down the potent Bills offense? Can the Steelers overcome their biggest point spread they have seen since the NFL merger?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to turn their 2022 season in a positive direction.

Week 5:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, October 9

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Odds: Pittsburgh (+14.5); O/U (46)

