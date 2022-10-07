Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Hit Dogs Hollerin’

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the fan base is already going back & forth on Kenny Pickett, after just a half of professional play. Charlie Batch calls out one of the twitter tape watchers. And Juju & Diontae actually confirm some troll hot takes.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The back & forth on Kenny Pickett

Charlie Batch calls out one of the twitter tape watchers

Juju & Diontae actually confirm some troll hot takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: The Steelers don’t subscribe to the “moral victory” theory

With pundits outside of the Steelers organization labeling their current situation as a “rebuild”, some will measure progress in losing efforts as a good thing. However, the Steelers don’t subscribe to the “moral victory” theory. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

No moral victories in the Steel City

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: The Steelers better get used to the “Us vs. the World” approach

Very few NFL fans, media, and members of their own fan base believe in the Pittsburgh Steelers at this juncture in the 2022 season. The Steelers may be approaching the road ahead with an “Us vs. the World” mentality. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the Friday edition of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers vs. Bills

Let’s Ride, Friday: Steelers going “Us vs. the World”

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

