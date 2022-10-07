NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 5 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! There is only one undefeated team remaining at 4-0 entering the week in the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other end of the spectrum, the only winless team is the Houston Texans at 0-3-1.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, the picks were not good as only one person was at .500 when picking against the spread. Kyle finished at 7-7 with two games being a push. Bringing up the rear was Geoffrey at 3-12. I currently lead for the season against the spread at 36-27 while Jeremy is just behind at 35-27 as he had a push in one of his games.

It was Jeff who once again topped the over/under picks last week going 11-5 just ahead of Mark at 10-6. Kyle brought up the rear at 4-12. For the season, Jeff is in the lead at 36-27 ahead of Geoffrey and Shannon at 32-31. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeremy is in the lead at 64-60 just ahead of me at 64-62.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 5 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.