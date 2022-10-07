Sean McDermott rules out Poyer, Knox, and others for the Week 5 game vs. the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a struggling football team, entering their Week 5 game vs. the Buffalo Bills with a 1-3 record. After losing three straight, the Steelers turn their attention to Kenny Pickett as their answer at quarterback. While Pickett is stealing many of the headlines, the injuries to both teams in this game are a side note worthy of more consideration.

Looking at the Thursday Bills injury report, you can see how certain players missing, or being hampered by injury, can change the product they put on the field Sunday.

Bills

Thursday, October 6

CB Christian Benford (Hand) - DNP

WR Jamison Crowder (Ankle) - DNP

WR Gabe Davis (Ankle) - FP

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Hamstring) - DNP

DT DaQuan Jones (Vet Rest) ---

TE Dawson Knox (Foot/Hamstring) - DNP

WR Jake Kumerow (Ankle) - DNP

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm/Knee) - FP

WR Isaiah McKenzie (Concussion) - LP

LB Von Miller (Vest Rest) ---

C Mitch Morse (Elbow) - FP

OL Justin Murray (Foot) - LP

DT Ed Oliver (Ankle) - LP

DT Jordan Phillips (Hamstring) - LP

S Jordan Poyer (Ribs) - DNP

G Rodger Saffold (Vet Rest) ---

As NFL fans know, Friday is the day for final injury reports, and a game status for players who might be on the fence for that upcoming game. Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced the team will be without several of their players vs. the Steelers.

Of those names ruled out, Jordan Poyer and Dawson Knox top the list. This per Joe Buscaglia, Bills beat reporter of The Athletic.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said on WGR550 that S Jordan Poyer and TE Dawson Knox will not play against the Steelers.



The same goes for Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) October 7, 2022

The loss of Poyer, who has four interceptions on the season, will be a big one for the NFL’s top pass defense. As for the loss of Knox, Benford, Kumerow and Crowder, you can see how the Bills’ depth will be tested on Sunday in Buffalo.

Pittsburgh has injury issues of their own, with players like Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Terrell Edmunds (concussion), Cam Heyward (ankle/elbow), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) all missing practice time this week.

In this Week 5 game, the Steelers could use all the help they could get on the injury front, both for their own team and for Bills players who might not be in the lineup Sunday. When the final injury report is released Friday afternoon, BTSC will have all the coverage right here for you.