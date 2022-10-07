Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 5 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Which offensive player needs to have the biggest game for the Steelers to pull off the upset in Week 5 vs. the Buffalo Bills?

Kenny Pickett

Najee Harris

George Pickens

Pat Freiermuth

2. Which defensive player needs to have the biggest game for the Steelers to pull off the upset in Week 5 vs. the Buffalo Bills?

Cam Heyward

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Myles Jack

Alex Highsmith

3. Looking ahead at the Steelers’ schedule, what do you see their record being when they go into the bye week?

Week 5: at Buffalo

Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay

Week 7: at Miami

Week 8: at Philadelphia

4. Which player has been a pleasant surprise for you throughout this 2022 regular season? Also, who has been a disappointment?

5. Do your best and try to predict Kenny Pickett’s stat line in Week 5 vs. the Bills.

6. Pardon the business question, but I’d like to gauge the BTSC faithful on their thoughts on the website throughout the regular season. What have you liked about the site? What do you wish was better? Outside of things we can’t control, like developing an app, what is one way you would make BTSC better?

BONUS: Another business question, do you listen to our podcasts? If so, how (what service) do you listen, and how many shows do you listen to regularly?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

