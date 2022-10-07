Steelers Injury Report: 1 out, 2 questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with more injuries for Week 5, specifically on defense, than they have yet during the 2022 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their final day of preparation before leaving for Buffalo to face the Bills, there were three players given an injury status for the game. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, one player has been ruled out while two more are questionable for Sunday.

An injury that was known for over a week was the hamstring issue with Ahkello Witherspoon which kept him out of action in Week 4. In Tuesday’s press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated he anticipated Witherspoon being out again this week, not completely closing the door on his return but not really leaving much open. For this reason, Witherspoon did not take the practice field at all this week and has been ruled out for Sunday.

One player who did not finish the game for the Steelers on Sunday was safety Terrell Edmunds who left the game in the first half and is in the NFL concussion protocol. To come through the protocol, Edmunds will have to be symptom free and increase his physical activity. On Wednesday Edmunds was unable to take the field for practice in any capacity but on Thursday he was able to participate in a limited capacity. With so much coming down to Friday, Edmunds was still only a limited participant in practice and is therefore questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers have two more players who are starters in their secondary that are also dealing with injury with Minkah Fitzpatrick with a knee and Cam Sutton with a groin and hamstring. With Coach Tomlin saying these players will need to be monitored early in the week, even if they don’t participate it does not mean that they will not be available for Sunday. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick did not participate in practice but returned in a limited fashion on Thursday. As for Cam Sutton, he was limited both on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Fitzpatrick returned as a full participant and carries no injury status while Cam Sutton was still limited and is questionable to play.

With yet another injury on the Steelers defense, Steelers captain Cam Heyward is dealing with both an elbow and an ankle injury. To start the week, Cam Heyward was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday. Another Steelers defensive lineman on the report is Chris Wormley who is dealing with an ankle injury as well. Much like Cam Heyward, Wormley was a limited participant in the both practices this week. But for practice on Friday, both players returned as full participants and have no injury status.

Another member of the secondary who was not mentioned by Coach Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday is cornerback Levi Wallace who is dealing with a foot injury. On Wednesday and Thursday, Wallace was a limited participant in practice. On Friday, Wallace followed the path of Fitzpatrick and Heyward as he was a full participant and has no injury status for Sunday’s game.

Two new players popped up on the injury report on Thursday in wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury and Mason Cole with a foot injury which had them both limited. On Friday, Diontae Johnson returned as a full participant while Mason Cole was once again limited. Despite Cole not being a full participant, both players have no injury status for Sunday’s game.

As for the Bills’ injury report, you can see the names below. It was already announced on Friday that safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox are among several players who have been ruled out for Sunday.