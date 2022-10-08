Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: How Kenny can conquer the Bills

Rookie Kenny Pickett is being served with a tall order with his first start being in Buffalo against the Bills. How can Kenny come out on top? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk what spark KP8 brings to the Steelers.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers try to build on Kenny Pickett’s Promising Debut

Kenny Pickett surprisingly made his NFL debut in the second half of Week 4’s loss to the Jets at Acrisure Stadium last Sunday. After a promising showing, Mike Tomlin went ahead and named him the starter for this Sunday’s road affair against the Bills. The Steelers now look to start their future with Pickett as their starting quarterback. That and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Steelers News and Notes

The road for KP8

State of the Steelers: Can Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers pull of the Miracle in Orchard Park?

If the 14 1/2 point underdog Steelers are to win in Buffalo on Sunday, Kenny Pickett and his team will need to pull off a miracle in Orchard Park. Is that even a remote possibility? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Steelers News and Notes

Can KP8 pull off the miracle?

