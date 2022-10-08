Kenny Pickett lifts the confidence of the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an offseason to remember, as well as a great 2022 preseason. But it was just the preseason. Following an undefeated preseason, the Steelers, and their fans, had split opinions of the team. Throughout the final two weeks of the exhibition season, several warts on the team’s roster were exposed. The offensive line struggled, the running game stalled and questions remained about the defensive’s ability to stop the run.

As you can imagine, Steelers fans weren’t brimming with confidence heading into their Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio. Nonetheless, the team found a way to upset the Bengals 23-20 in overtime and move their record to 1-0.

Such a crazy game, and victory, you’d think this would create a big bump in fan confidence, right?

Not so much.

The Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, one where the offense essentially failed to show up, caused the Steelers fan base to lose faith, and in a hurry. Following the Steelers Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, confidence in the team remained low.

But, have no fear, hope was on the way! Hope, as it turns out, was found in the second half of the Steelers Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. When Kenny Pickett entered the game as the starting quarterback it caused a rise in fan confidence throughout the fan base. Yes, even in a losing effort.

As a part of SB Nation’s Reacts poll, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, every fan who takes the poll, which equates to a lot of fans, were asked a simple question:

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

How far did it rise after the Week 4 loss? Well, quite dramatically. Take a look at where the confidence was, and where it is now, below:

Preseason Confidence: 91%

Pre-Regular Season Confidence: 81%

Week 1 Confidence: 80%

Week 2 Confidence: 20%

Week 3 Confidence: 21%

Week 4 Confidence: 52%

With confidence on the rise, it felt obvious to ask a follow-up question. This follow-up question pertained to Steelers quarterback situation. Clearly, the team has turned to their first round rookie signal caller, but do fans believe he is the long-term answer at the most important position in professional sports?

The fans have spoken, and they think he is...

Some might suggest fans pump the brakes on the Kenny Pickett train, but it is clear the majority of the fan base is excited, and hopeful, for what the future holds for the Steelers’ franchise at the quarterback position.

A lot can change throughout the course of a regular season, and we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-speed on the fan base’s feelings of the team. But what say you? Do you have confidence in the direction of the team?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the regular season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.