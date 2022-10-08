A look back at the Steelers week that was: Time for Change edition

The Steelers are 1-3, and lots of things are going on. But with Kenny Pickett inserted in the lineup, there’s plenty of excitement in the Steel City air. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/2

NAILED IT! 59 yards and a new Heinz/Acrisure record! 10-6 at the half. — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 2, 2022

Believe it or not, there used to be a time when anything over 45 was deemed nearly impossible in Pittsburgh. Argue it all you want, but Chris Boswell is the greatest Steelers kicker in history.

IT MIGHT BE!!!! @kennypickett10 time baby! — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 2, 2022

No turning back now. Mike Tomlins “Definitively No!” answer to the possibility of a QB change seemed definitive just 10 days ago.

FINAL: Turnovers doom Kenny Pickett’s debut, #Steelers lose 24-20 to Jets https://t.co/qi9lqNrkiS — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 2, 2022

Losing to the J-E-T-S? Mess, Mess, Mess!

Mike Tomlin doesn’t commit to Kenny Pickett for the #Steelers moving forward https://t.co/SHF8CiiNAL — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 2, 2022

Give Coach T a chance to assess the situation. He needs a chance to see if KP8 is the red hue he needs to paint the barn red.

This is great. When you got to go, go in style. Next time I’ve gotta poop, I’m calling an Uber.

Per Pittsburgh Public Safety: Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator there. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. #WTAE — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) October 2, 2022

Just sad.

Monday 10/3

The Bills have opened as 14.5 point favorites over the Steelers. @pfref tracking on this goes back to 1978, and that's the largest underdog the Steelers have ever been, at least since then (possibly ever) — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 3, 2022

It’s now official, it’s the Steelers against the world.

Smart, and obvious, move.#Steelers reportedly sticking with Kenny Pickett moving forward https://t.co/qbPJUPskCi — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) October 3, 2022

Seriously, this was more of a lock than Christmas falling on December 25th. Then again, this move means Christmas has come early to some fans.

Tuesday 10/4

George Pickens tops the #Steelers offensive Pro Football Focus grades https://t.co/XtySpog6wb — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 4, 2022

After a breakout performance in Week 4, It’s obvious that it won’t be slim pickins’ for balls going the way of George Pickens from this point on.

Wednesday 10/5

ROSTER MOVE: #Steelers continue to shuffle their practice squad, sign a center and safety https://t.co/HOPzBseibK — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 4, 2022

The moves come to the expense of Jordan Berry. Don’t worry, the punter will be back. Berry always finds his way back.

Thursday 10/6

'This offensive line is the best we've played this season. @Chuks__76 and @bigg_dan65 do a really good job protecting the edges. They have tough, smart guys. @Chuks__76 is one of the best RTs in the league. He doesn't get enough respect, but I'll give it to him.' - @VonMiller — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 6, 2022

Apparently Von Miller has either better perspective or lower standards than a lot of Steeler fans. The respect is nice to see, though. You gotta admit, Chuks is playing fairly well.

Le’Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson. pic.twitter.com/c6TPD7tH5K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2022

I’m going to steal this next line from BTSC’s Shannon White. Just wait until Le’veon wants to be paid like a boxer and a MMA fighter.

The game isn’t played on paper, thankfully...



Kenny Pickett and the #Steelers heading into Buffalo with confidence https://t.co/KUOn0vYQfn — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) October 6, 2022

Of course, nobody wants to hear the rookie concede inferiority and defeat before the game. That wouldn’t be good for anyone.

#Steelers start the 21-day window for Calvin Austin III https://t.co/x1AZsGFSk3 — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 5, 2022

Austin 3:19 says “I’ve just returned to practice”.

This was a change we all expected...



Steven Sims expecting to supplant Gunner Olszewski as #Steelers return man https://t.co/9UhNsEDEaO — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) October 5, 2022

Mike Tomlin’s assessment of Gunner O’s play is damning. When you hear, “You can’t put two balls on the ground in two games and feel good about it, Two is a pattern.”

Friday 10/7

Sean McDermott rules out Poyer, Knox and others for the Week 5 game vs. the #Steelers https://t.co/NmJUmEcYgY — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 7, 2022

The Bills are decimated. But don’t let this be fool’s gold. The Bills still have plenty of healthy dudes.

#Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and DL Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow) fully participated in practice today, are off the injury report and will play Sunday against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

The Steelers injury report looks a little better, but the underdogs need all hands on deck to beat Buffalo.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.