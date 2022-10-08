Terrell Edmunds downgraded to OUT for the Steelers Week 5 game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a change to the injury status for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. After exiting last week’s game just before halftime, Steelers starting safety Terrell Edmunds has now been downgraded and ruled out for Sunday’s game. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

The #Steelers have downgraded S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) to OUT for Sunday's game at Buffalo. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 8, 2022

In a play during the final minutes the first half of the Steelers Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium, Terrell Edmunds delivered a hit to a receiver along the sidelines in which he was shaken up and taken off the field under his own power. Edmunds was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the game as he was in the NFL‘s concussion protocol.

Coming through the NFL’s protocol, it was not a good sign when Edmonds did not take the practice field on Wednesday for the Steelers. Coming back on Thursday in a limited capacity, there was the possibility Edmunds could be available for Sunday depending on Friday’s practice. Unable to participate fully but at least being limited, it would ultimately come down to Saturday if Edmunds came out of the protocol.

Although the NFLPA and the league have been working on a new concussion protocol which will they hope to have implemented soon, the steps appear at this time to have the largest changes be in regards to players returning to the game in which they first experienced symptoms.

Statement: NFLPA and the NFL on agreed to new concussion protocol changes pic.twitter.com/23o0Ui4iIb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2022

As important is Terrell Edmunds is to the Steelers defense, ultimately it is his long-term health in regards to both football and life which are of the upmost importance. When it comes to head injuries, being more cautious with the player should be the most important issue when it comes to their return.

With the Steelers now down their starting cornerback and safety, there will likely be other roster moves announced by the 4 PM deadline on Staurday, whether it be practice squad elevations or a change to the 53 man roster.

