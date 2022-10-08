Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Changes edition

Hola amigos! Looks like steel canuck is taking a holiday this week (and next) and you have me, TSF, as your host and inquisitor tonight (next week you’ll get SNW before the Return of Canuck).

Let us begin…

1. After going 1-3 in the first four games of the season, and with injuries piling up on the defensive (i.e., better) side of the ball, things are looking pretty bleak. On top of that, the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills are up next on the agenda. When was the last time you felt this optimistic about the team’s prospects for the season?

2. Look into your crystal ball and tell us who will be the winners and losers from tomorrow’s Steelers-Bills game.

3. Imagine that the Steelers finish the season at 7-10, missing the playoffs. Kenny Pickett has a pretty good season, throwing for 3,000 yards with 18 TD and 9 INT. Which positions do you think the Steelers should draft in the top four rounds in 2023 based on how the team and its players have shown so far? Assume that they have their original pick in each round and no more, and assume that the entire coaching staff is retained.

4. Imagine that the Steelers fire Matt Canada at the end of the season (see, this isn’t all bad). Steeler Nation holds a parade. Who would you hire as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator?

5. Obligatory non-football question: You are going to a friend’s house to watch a Steelers game and you are asked to bring some black-and-gold themed food and drink. What do you bring?