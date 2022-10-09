Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Can a Kenny Pickett led Steelers team pay the biggest rookie bill?

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, with the Steelers traveling away to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers are 1-3 on the season, after letting a 10 point advantage slip in the second half against the Jets, BUT can the Steelers bounce back against all odds to beat the NFL high-flyers in the Bills? What does Kenny Pickett need to do to help secure a win? What does the offense and defense, have to do respectively? Who needs to step up? Can the Steelers really get it done? Join Matty Peverell & Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

What does a Kenny-led team look like in Buffalo?

We Run the North: KP8 time and an AFC North head-to-head

It’ll be a hot weekend in the AFC North. Of course it’s time to see what Kenny can do, Cleveland plays the Chargers, and Cincy and B-More goes head-to-head. Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott, Big G. and Pay Saunders as they break down the division before Week 5 for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Week 5 in the AFC North

AFC North Happenings

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 5 battle in Buffalo

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Bills.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Bills

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

