Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 5 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and deferred of the second half.

Fumbleruski and the Bills will start on their own two yard line.

The defense gets them to third and 10. Seems about time for the soft zone here.

Oh look at that a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. The defense starts out getting them right where they want them and then give up the huge play. Not only was that a 98 yd touchdown pass but that was completed easily into double coverage.

Bills 7, Steelers 0.

I know you got to love it on the short kick I saw that little circle of yellow, because that was Pee 'Ere as Pierre fumbled the ball right back to the Bills. Sims ended up not being available to return kicks and it is costly.

The defense gets it to third down and 20. I expect the conversion here or a touchdown, because that seems to be what the Steelers do.

Oh look at the defense actually held. Bills will try for a field goal. The Steelers get a piece of it, so the Pierre fumble does not totally kill them. Bills 7, Steelers 0.

The offense quickly gets to third down and 11. What kind of play call will we get here?

Pickett to Pickens actually gets the Steelers a first down on 3rd and long.

I don't know if it's me or what, but I feel the Steelers can actually make third down conversions with Pickett in there.

Diontae! What a catch and toe tap, but it's going to get overturned. Steelers will attempt a field goal: Good. Bills 7, Steelers 3.

The Steelers really miss Terrell Edmunds. He would have gone for an interception there and probably could have had it.

Defense eventually stiffens, forces a field goal try, which is good. Bills 10, Steelers 3.

Sims is in there now to return kicks.

So help me I see a flag on that play Gentry was going to block a guy in the back chose not to and they still threw the flag.

Steelers get it back to a third and six. It went through Diontae's hands, and they are lucky it wasn't picked off. That should have been caught.

Pierre makes up for the fumble earlier by downing the ball at the 1-yard line.

At the end of the first quarter Bills 10, Steelers 3.

2nd Quarter

Zone defense does not work for the Steelers on 3rd downs if they can't get any pressure on the quarterback.

On third down and 11, The tight end is left uncovered and goes for 26 yards. Those are the kind of mistakes that can't happen if you want to win football games.

Spillane covering Diggs? That is something that should never be happening.

Wallace picks off Allen in the end zone! Steelers get the ball back. Luckily the defensive mistakes did not cost the Steelers points.

Steelers go hurry up on 3rd and 4, but they throw it short of the sticks and don't make the first down. Steelers fail to take advantage of the turnover.

One long pass to Gabriel Davis again, with no pressure on Allen and the Steelers are now down big. Bill's 17, Steelers 3.

Allen has thrown for 261 yards so far in the first half. That is just crazy.

The Steelers run two plays that are both run plays and gain a total of two yards. Third down coming.

Steelers go three and out again.

Harvin boots a 26-yard punt! That's sarcasm if you can't tell.

Steelers give up a big run and follow it up with Myles Jack getting a personal foul penalty after the play on top of it. This game is getting out of hand quickly. Bills in the red zone already.

The next play is a touchdown pass to Diggs. Bills 24, Steelers 3.

The offense can't move the ball and the defense can't stop anything.

Pickens is going to be a star....mark my words.

We don't live in our fears. On 4th and 5 at the 15-yard line down 21 points Coach Tomlin opts for a field goal. Which ends up being no good. Good call there coach.

Another huge pass play. Allen has over 300 yards in the first half.

The Steelers are getting absolutely zero pressure on Allen as he has all day to throw the ball.

Hey look at that Allen throws for another touchdown. Bills 31, Steelers 3.

And now Pickett is picked off......someone end this nightmare of a half please.

I feel like I'm back in the mid to late 80's again. Do I have to come back for the 2nd half?

Bills 31, Steelers 3.

3rd Quarter

Yes the quarter started, yes the Steelers are moving it a bit, but I am not getting excited.

That looks like a Mitchell Trubisky play there. Pickett runs to the sideline and instead of throwing it away he runs out of bounds for a sack.

Oh so now Coach Tomlin decides to go for it on 4th and 6th from the 20.

One referee called it incomplete the other one looked like he was going to call it a catch. But I believe it was knocked away from Diontae. That is another ball that he has to hold on to in order to help his team out.

Now I expect to watch the Bills run it down the Steelers throat.

Leal is down. He's been one of the brighter spots on defense today (not saying much), I hate seeing him down.

Bills approaching the red zone yet again.

Seeing a bit of poor tackling.

Flag in the end zone sets up 1st and goal on the 1 for Buffalo.

Buffalo fumble and the Steelers recover.

Tony Romo says this is how comebacks start. Are you kidding me Romo? You must have taken too many hits to the head in your playing days.

Von Miller runs right around Dan Moore Jr for the sack.

Muth is down after a hard hit.

In what should have been a flag for a hit on Pickett during his slide is going to end up costing the Steelers James Daniels as he came to Pickett's defense.

The referee has the audacity to come out and say that the hit on Pickett was legal. I have not seen any kind of crap like that in the NFL for a long time. Gene Seratore is saying it should have been a penalty. I can't stand the inconsistency in some of these rules in the NFL.

Because of all that the Steelers now face a third and 15.

Steelers are going for it on 4th and 8. But Dan Moore decides to jump the gun and back it up to a fourth and 13.

Boswell misses a 45-yard field goal attempt. Score remains Bills 31, Steelers 3.

4th Quarter

Another huge pass play for the Bills this time to Diggs.

On the second play for the Bills they run it up the middle for a touchdown. I can't believe I'm still here. This really hurts. I hate lousy football. Bills 38, Steelers 3.

The fourth down play goes right through Claypool's hands.

Bills punting for the first time today.

Another three and out.

A couple of tips and caught by Gentry. Nice work there.

Is anyone still here? Bueller, Bueller, Bueller.

If this game wasn't long enough already, after the Steelers failed fourth down play there was a scuffle and a bunch of flags and it took the officials forever to sort everything out.

Just kneel on it twice and end the game already please.

Thank God this massacre is finally over. Bill's 38, Steelers 3.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!