Cam Sutton, Larry Ogunjobi ruled out for the second half of Week 5

Not much is going right for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as they face a 31–3 halftime deficit. As the offense takes the field to start the second half, it’s news on the defense of players who have been ruled out for the rest of the game. Both cornerback Cam Sutton and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will not return to the game according to Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

During the game, Cam Sutton had four tackles, one of which was for loss. Larry Ogunjobi did not have any statistics in the first half before leaving the game. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson will have to cover for the loss of Sutton for the rest of the game with Ahkello Witherspoon missing the last two games due to injury.

UPDATE: Things get even worse for the Steelers secondary as cornerback Levi Wallace is now in the NFL‘s concussion protocol and questionable to return per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

In the game, Wallace has one interception and two passes defensed.

