Steelers leave blowout loss to the Bills with lengthy list of injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, they also lost several key players to injury during the drubbing. Heading into the game, the Steelers, especially their defensive secondary, were dealing with several injuries, and that list got longer following the loss in Buffalo.

There were all sorts of injuries throughout the game, most notably the concussions sustained by both tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace. Both players left the game, and obviously were not able to return.

Another injury was to cornerback Cam Sutton, who left the game with a hamstring injury. Sutton was on the injury report leading up to the game with a groin and hamstring injury, and the latter didn’t allow him to return to the game.

Early in the game the Steelers had two injuries to key players. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi left the game with a back injury, and Steven Sims sustained an eye injury, of some kind, which equated in him being unable to return kicks to start the game. Sims did eventually come into the game, but James Pierre, who was filling in for Sims, muffed a kickoff which was recovered by the Bills. Fortunately, the Bills didn’t score on their field position after the field goal was blocked. As for Ogunjobi, the back injury forced him out of the lineup for the remainder of the game.

The Steelers now have to turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and it is just the start of their murderer's row schedule leading up to the bye week.