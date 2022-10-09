Watch the low hit by Shaq Lawson which had Kenny Pickett ready to fight

The Pittsburgh Steelers were big-time losers vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and there were plenty of moments throughout the game where things got “chippy”. One happened in the waning moments of the game, when rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was scrambling to his right to throw, and was hit low by Bills defender Shaq Lawson.

Pickett didn’t like the way he was taken down, and got up and let Lawson know he didn’t care for that kind of tackle.

If you are one of the many Steelers fans who weren’t able to watch the rest of the football game due to CBS moving to another game, here is the play below:

Kenny Pickett got hit low by Shaq Lawson and let him know about it. pic.twitter.com/rYp2kbRNUt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2022

After the game, Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickett’s response, and his answer to the question was simple.

“Appropriate” was the word Tomlin used when talking about how he felt about his quarterback’s actions.

This was boiling throughout the game, and Pickett’s frustrations likely started after he was hit in the second half when sliding. The play wasn’t flagged, but offensive guard went after the Bills defender, Damar Hamlin, and let him know he didn’t appreciate his quarterback being hit that late. The hit by Hamlin, who was teammates with Pickett at Pitt, might have been just the start of the post-play issues within the team, and Lawson’s hit might have been the boiling point.

What do you think of the play? What about Pickett’s response? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC as the 1-4 Steelers try and put their 4-game losing streak behind them as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium.