Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Collective Scapegoating

So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Who is to blame?

Steelers Hangover: Making the Steelers’ bye week matter

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a terrible way right now at the bye week. How can they make themselves better during the break? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Making the most of the bye week

Changes?

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Is this the worst first half of a season the Steelers have had in 50 years?

This is a horrendous start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the question remains if 2022 is the worst first half of a season the Steelers have had in 50 years? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the first half of the 2022 season

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

