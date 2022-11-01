The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 8 of the 2022 regular season, and the loss was a tough one to swallow. In fact, through eight weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after the Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before the loss.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 8 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Miami Dolphins

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Tennessee Titans

...

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Reason for optimism: T.J. Watt’s impending return There’s not much to be optimistic about after the undefeated Eagles soundly dismantled the Steelers, but some help is on the horizon with reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt set to make his return from injured reserve after the bye. Without Watt, the Steelers have just eight sacks since Week 2 — tied for lowest in the league with the Falcons over that stretch. Watt can’t fix everything that ails the Steelers, but his presence can still give the defense a significant boost.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers weren’t ready for that smoke. A young Pittsburgh team went to Philadelphia and found itself overmatched in a 35-13 loss that could have been a lot worse if the Eagles kept their foot on the accelerator in the second half. Minkah Fitzpatrick and the secondary were humbled, as Eagles star A.J. Brown collected three long touchdown receptions in the first half alone. With Pittsburgh’s playoff chances fading by the week, it will be interesting to see if the team shifts into a more conservative approach in regard to T.J. Watt. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a torn pectoral muscle.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Miami Dolphins

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“This is actually Pittsburgh’s second 2-6 start under Mike Tomlin. The 2013 team finished 6-2; this one only need go 7-2 to fend off the coach’s first losing campaign.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Miami Dolphins

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They just aren’t good enough this season. It has to be about the growth of Kenny Pickett the rest of the way.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Seattle Seahawks

7. New York Giants

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Tennessee Titans

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are facing their first-ever losing season under Mike Tomlin with some rare but brutal offensive and defense transitions. They need to keep playing their young players to come back stronger with more roster improvements in 2023.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Miami Dolphins

8. San Francisco 49ers

9. Tennessee Titans

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Najee Harris is having a hugely disappointing season. He doesn’t have a great line blocking for him, but he’s losing time to Jaylen Warren and rightfully so. Harris is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, down from 3.9 last season, and is not helping the offense at all.”

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 after the bye week.