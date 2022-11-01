The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rumored to be shopping wide receiver Chase Claypool as the NFL trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and according to several sources they have found both compensation and a partner to do business. The trade is with the Chicago Bears, per Field Yates of ESPN.

As for the compensation, it is being reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN it is for a second-round draft pick in 2023. The pick is the Bears’ original second-round pick, not the one they recently received from the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase Claypool joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 as he was a second-round draft pick in the year the Steelers did not have a first-round pick after trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Somewhat taking league by storm as a rookie, Claypool had 62 receptions on 109 targets for 873 yards and nine receiving touchdowns as well as 10 rushes for 16 yards and two rushing touchdowns while appearing in 16 games. In the playoffs, Claypool had two more touchdowns on five receptions for 59 yards in the Steelers loss to the Browns. In his second season, Claypool followed up with similar numbers in receptions and yardage with 59 receptions on 105 targets and 860 yards in 15 games, but his touchdowns saw a huge decrease as he only had two receiving touchdowns and none on the ground. In his third year with the Steelers, Claypool had appeared in all eight games this season where he had 32 receptions on 50 targets for 311 yards and a receiving touchdown. Claypool also passed for a touchdown this past week in the Steelers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the deadline at 4 p.m., the Steelers made the trade with the Bears official.

We have acquired the Chicago Bears’ original 2023 second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool and acquired CB William Jackson III and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2022

