Steelers trade for cornerback William Jackson III

The Pittsburgh Steelers and new general manager Omar Khan are not sitting still when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. After the Steelers reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round draft pick, the Steelers are now acquiring another player of their own. It has been reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders.

Sources: The #Steelers aren’t done. They are finalizing a trade for #Commanders CB Will Jackson III, some help for their defense. pic.twitter.com/6jFL0OkXCB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Jackson was a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 24th overall position. It is believe the Steelers were interested in drafting Jackson before he was taken one spot before they were on the clock, although those rumors have never been completely confirmed. Instead, the Steelers ended up drafting cornerback Artie Burns.

Jackson spent four seasons in Cincinnati where he appeared in 59 games and had three interceptions, one of which was for a touchdown, 41 passes defensed, and 150 tackles. Jackson spent the last two seasons in Washington where in 16 games he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and 55 tackles.

One question in regards to Jackson is his health. Not appearing in a game since Week 5, Jackson has been out of the lineup with a back injury, but some believe Jackson’s wish to be traded may have factored into his game-day status.

As for compensation, it has been reported the Steelers and Commanders will be swapping late-round draft picks. This per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers and #Commanders are expected to swap late-round future picks in the trade for CB William Jackson III, per source. A low-risk addition for Pittsburgh, which is trying to shore up its defense, while Washington moves on from a guy who didn't fit. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

UPDATE: According to Ian Rapoport, the compensation is a swap of a conditional sixth-round pick for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The deal for William Jackson III involves a conditional 6th round pick in 2025 being swapped for a conditional 7th in 2025. https://t.co/Zusl4JcImQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Following the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Steelers made the trade for Jackson III and the Commanders official.

We have acquired the Chicago Bears’ original 2023 second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool and acquired CB William Jackson III and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2022

