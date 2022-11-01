 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers trade for cornerback William Jackson III

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly acquiring the cornerback from the Washington Commanders

By Dave.Schofield
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and new general manager Omar Khan are not sitting still when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. After the Steelers reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round draft pick, the Steelers are now acquiring another player of their own. It has been reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders.

Jackson was a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 24th overall position. It is believe the Steelers were interested in drafting Jackson before he was taken one spot before they were on the clock, although those rumors have never been completely confirmed. Instead, the Steelers ended up drafting cornerback Artie Burns.

Jackson spent four seasons in Cincinnati where he appeared in 59 games and had three interceptions, one of which was for a touchdown, 41 passes defensed, and 150 tackles. Jackson spent the last two seasons in Washington where in 16 games he had two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and 55 tackles.

One question in regards to Jackson is his health. Not appearing in a game since Week 5, Jackson has been out of the lineup with a back injury, but some believe Jackson’s wish to be traded may have factored into his game-day status.

As for compensation, it has been reported the Steelers and Commanders will be swapping late-round draft picks. This per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

UPDATE: According to Ian Rapoport, the compensation is a swap of a conditional sixth-round pick for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Following the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Steelers made the trade for Jackson III and the Commanders official.

For more on this trade, check out BTSC’s Breaking News podcast below:

