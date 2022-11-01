BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 8 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

There were no picks that were duplicated this week, so it was five teams chosen. They were the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills. The Bengals falling to the Browns caused one elimination and two other games were really close. The Panthers should have defeated the Falcons both at the end of regulation and in overtime but blew it both times. Also, the Dolphins trailed most of the game only to pull out the win at the end of the third quarter as both teams were held scoreless in the final stanza. With both the Cowboys and Bills winning by multiple scores, four of five contestants move on.

So after eight weeks, only 0.92% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

The four contestants who remain are:

Leisto (League 2)

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline (League 2)

Bob’s Magnificent Pick Set (League 3)

Ryan Tune (League 3)

King Picks (League 4)

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 9 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Philadelphia (-14) at Houston

Philadelphia (-14) at Houston Closest match up: 3 games at (-2)

3 games at (-2) The Steelers match up: BYE

BYES: Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, San Francisco

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.