Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Who in black and gold should the Steelers be thinking about?

The Saints are marching in to Pittsburgh this weekend, and who wearing the other black and gold is of great concern? Also, which college standouts would look good in the Steel City’s brand of black and gold. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Saints Rookies

Draft Prospect Profiles of LG Javion Cohen from Bama, and Steve Avila LG from TCU

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: The Steelers quest to trip up marching Saints

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Saints of New Orleans in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Terrance Copper, the co-host of Bleav in Saints, to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 New Orleans Saints

Special Guest: Terrance Copper, the co-host of Bleav in Saints

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Steelers Stat Geek: Finding something the Steelers can build on

The Steelers have a lot going against them in 2022. But there are some stats that give hope that there’s something yo build on. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Give me something to believe in

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE