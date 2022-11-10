Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 10 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are two teams who don’t know each other well considering they play in different conferences and only play each other every four seasons. For these teams, the game in Week 10 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are 2-6 coming off their bye week, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Saints for their Week 10 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6

New Orleans Saints: 3-6

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+2.5)

OVER/UNDER: 40.0

Moneyline: Steelers +110; Saints -130

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 1-4

Matchup History

New Orleans Saints lead series 9-7-0

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, November 9

K Chris Boswell (Rt. Groin) - DNP

CB William Jackson III (Back) - DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) - FP

LS Chris Kuntz (Ribs) - FP

LB Myles Jack (Knee) - DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

Saints

Wednesday, November 9

DE Marcus Davenport (Calf) - LP

RB Mark Ingram II (Knee) - DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle) - LP

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen) - DNP

C Erik McCoy (Calf) - DNP

G Andrus Peat (Tricep) - DNP

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest/Knee) - LP

LB Pete Werner (Ankle) - DNP

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints enter the Week 10 game at Acrisure Stadium on similar ground. No, not just because they are playing on the same field, but the way their seasons are trending.

Pittsburgh has struggled all season, and the Saints have been unable to avoid the drop offs which come without a steady presence at the quarterback position. However, the main difference between the two teams would be the divisions where they reside. The Steelers are in the basement of the AFC North, while the Saints, even at 3-6, are only two games out of first place in the NFC South.

The Steelers are coming off a bye week, and the hope is the team will be better equipped for the second half of the season compared to the first. Getting T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee back in the lineup should boost the defense, and giving Kenny Pickett and the offense a week to iron out some of their issues could also bolster one of the weakest offensive units in the NFL. Throw in the fact the Steelers’ schedule the second half of the season eases up tremendously compared to the murderer’s row they faced before the bye, and there is a small glimmer of hope within the fan base.

If Pittsburgh continues their losing ways, and drops the game Sunday vs. New Orleans, it is safe to say any remaining hope some fans might cling to very well could vanish.

