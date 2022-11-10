Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Stock Report: Defensive domination in Week 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process has begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this past week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at draft prospects who improved their stock based on their performance.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over the Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis, especially early in the season.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

As always, be sure to share your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below, but without further adieu, here are the highest of highs from Week 10 of college football!

Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas | 6’0”, 220 lbs

Bijan Robinson is a known commodity in NFL Draft circles, but on Saturday, he reaffirmed his workhorse upside in the NFL, rushing the ball 30 times for 209 yards and a touchdown against Big 12 foe Kansas State. He also added 34 receiving yards on two catches. Robinson is a well-built running back who displays the explosiveness and durability to become one of the NFL’s best backs in short order. If he finishes out the season strong, he could still end out as a first-round pick.

Cam Bright | ILB | Washington | 6’0”, 222 lbs

Oregon State has been one of the biggest surprises in 2022, but they could not move the ball on offense to the extent they were hoping for. Cam Bright is10 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. The Pittsburgh transfer is on the small side, but he displays great anticipation and awareness in the middle of the field. His ability to rush the passer, defend the run, and drop into coverage makes him a versatile, three-down weapon for the defense, but adding weight is definitely a must as he prepares for the next stage of his football-playing career.

BJ Ojulari | EDGE | LSU | 6’3”, 250 lbs

Not many expected LSU to pull off the upset against Alabama Saturday night, but the Tigers’ ability to create pressure up front charged their defense and led them to a victory. The leader of the pack, though, had to be BJ Ojulari. In Saturday’s upset win against rival Alabama, Ojulari recorded 11 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 passes defended. Ojulari is well-build and NFL ready, but he also displays good quickness off the line and solid bend. I like Ojulari on Day 2 of the draft, and if his success continues down the stretch, he could sneak into Round 1 with a strong combine performance.

Others Who Improved Their Stock

Dorian Williams | ILB | Tulane | 13 TCKL, 2 SCK

Jaydon Grant | DB | Oregon State | 4 SOLO TCKL, 2 PD

Michael Barrett | LB | 4 TCKL, 2 INT

Jarrick Bernard-Converse | CB | LSU | 2 TCKL, 0.5 TFL, 2 PD, 1 INT

Isaiah Johnson | DB | Syracuse | 4 TCKL, 1 PD, 1 INT

Calijah Kancey | DL | Pittsburgh | 4 TCKL, 2 TFL, 1 SCK, 1 QB HUR

Isaiah Moore | LB | NC State | 10 TCKL, 2.5 TFL, 1 SCK, 1 PD, 1 QB HUR

Drake Thomas | LB | NC State | 9 TCKL, 3 TFL, 2 SCK, 4 QB HUR

Deslin Alexandre | DL | Pittsburgh | 6’4”, 275 lbs | 7 TCKL, 2.5 SCK, 1 PD

Which prospects caught your eye this past weekend? Who do you think made the biggest leap, or drop, in the draft rankings in Week 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC as we get you ready for the 2023 offseason!