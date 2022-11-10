3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye week and returning home for a matchup with the 3-6 Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Still, there are some other matchups throughout the weekend for Steelers fans to check out around the league. Whether it be at the typical 1 PM kickoff time or in prime time on Thursday night, there will be time to check out some of the Steelers remaining opponents for 2022.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, none of them were really competitive. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s not very often where a team loses 26–3 and it feels like the game was even worse. The Colts had 121 yards of offense on the game and only 43 passing yards. They are in a bad place right now, and I wish the game they had against the Steelers was even sooner. At least the Colts moved the Steelers out of the bottom spot for scoring offense while they were on bye.

This game was not nearly as close as the score says even though it was a 21-point loss. With the Bengals leading 35–0 at halftime, I felt like the high school rule of a running clock when the point difference is 35 points would have been appropriate. The Panthers have a lot of things they are trying to figure out right now, much like the Steelers.

Other than a weird play where the Ravens stopped because they thought a player was out of bounds, they kept New Orleans out of the end zone. I know the Ravens look better on defense with the addition Roquan Smith, so it’s hard to say if the Saints are that bad or if the Ravens are just that good. I guess Steelers’ fans will find out on Sunday.

For Week 10, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Thursday at 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Spread: ATL (-2.5)

Although this matchup seems like a real stinker for a prime time game, this is one Steelers fans should want to take in. Both of these teams are still on the Steelers schedule coming up in the next six games, and they are two of the more winnable games on the schedule compared to the Steelers AFC North matchups. These teams played two weeks ago and a boneheaded celebration of what should have been a game-winning touchdown cost the Panthers the game. If nothing else, this one should be entertaining again.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: MIA (-4)

There’s only one other AFC North game going on this weekend as both the Ravens and Bengals are on bye. Even though the Steelers don’t play the Browns again until the very last week of the season, this just looks to be a good match up and a game I would likely watch if it wasn’t on the same time as the Steelers play. Of course, I’m pulling for the Dolphins on this one.

Sunday at 4:05 PM on CBS

Spread: LVR (-6)

Just like the first game highlighted, these are two teams remaining on the schedule for the Steelers who both have a losing record and should fall in the category of winnable games. With the Steelers not having the strongest season to date, seeing exactly what they are going to be up against in these upcoming matchups is not a bad thing. Indianapolis seems to be a mess right now, and I can’t figure out Las Vegas. After getting shut out by the Saints, they jumped out in front of the Jaguars and then got shut out in a second half to ultimately lose the game. Just getting the chance to try to figure out these two teams is enough to pay attention to the outcome.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, the games are interesting mainly due to the Steelers upcoming schedule.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is still information to find to help with expectations for the rest of the season. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.