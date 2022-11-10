Steelers Injury Report: 6 players do not practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their bye week still dealing with a fair number of injuries. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the New Orleans Saints, there were six players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, there were two players added to the report who did not participate but they were both due to injury.

One player who now has concerns about his availability more than this week is kicker Chris Boswell. With the Steelers signing Matthew Wright on Wednesday, and having to keep him on the roster for at least three weeks because he came from Kansas City‘s practice squad, it appears there could be long-term repercussions of Boswell‘s groin injury more than him missing Week 8. On Wednesday, Boswell did not participate in practice which was expected following the earlier roster move. On Thursday the trend continued as Boswell once again did not practice.

Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson III, who has not played for several weeks due to a back injury, finds himself on the Steelers injury report in his first opportunity. On Wednesday, Jackson was not able to participate. Thursday brought another day of Jackson not being able to get on the practice field.

Two other players who missed the Steelers Week 8 matchup and are still recovering through the bye week are cornerback Levi Wallace with a shoulder and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with a knee injury. For the first day of practice in Week 10, Wallace was able to participate fully while Ogunjobi did not participate. On Thursday, Wallace was once again a full participant while Ogunjobi was upgraded to limited.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon finds himself still on the injury report as he is dealing with his hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Witherspoon was unable to take the field. Thursday brought the same designation for Witherspoon and putting his Week 10 status in doubt.

Two other players mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday who are dealing with injuries are linebacker Myles Jack with a knee and long snapper Christian Kuntz with a rib injury. Starting off the week, Jack was unable to practice while Kuntz was a full participant. As for Thursday, both players held the same status and Kuntz was able to participate again while Jack did not practice.

Two names were added to the injury report on Thursday whichdid not appear to start the week. In typical Thursday fashion, Cam Heyward did not practice but it was not due to an injury. Additionally, outside linebacker Malik Reed missed practice for what was deemed as being excused for personal reasons.

As for the Saints’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.