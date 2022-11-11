Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: A Silent Good Bye

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. The bye week brought some much needed social media silence, but there are still some noise makers who want to extend draft season all the way to November. Fans seem to think Indianapolis’ trash should be Pittsburgh’s treasure. And we mark the end of the Ryan Anderson era.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Bye Week Social Media Silence

The Frank Reich Infatuation

November Draft Frenzy

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Why fans should throw away all expectations

The Steelers are beginning the home stretch of their 2022. Many expect Tomlin’s team to continue their nightmare of a season, while optimists are expecting a rebirth. What should we really expect? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Same old Steelers or a heroic stretch run?

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Where is the Steelers potential?!

The word “potential” could be such a dirty pipe dream. But right now, said word may be welcome in the Steel City, but just where is it? BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The P-Word. Where is it?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

