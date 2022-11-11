The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their bye week and will be facing a team with a losing record for the first time since Week 4. But even facing the 3-6 Saints, the 2-6 Steelers are underdogs at home again this week.

Can the Steelers offense put up more than 20 points? Will the Steelers defense be able to hold the Saints offense in check? Will the players expected to return to the Steelers defense make a significant impact?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get their 2022 season back in a positive direction heading into the second half. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 10 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, November 13

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+1.5); O/U (40)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on FOX WPGH-TV with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth as commentators and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 231 or channel 113.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis.