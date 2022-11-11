NFL Expert Picks, Week 10: Some experts see the Steelers victorious after their bye

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are slated to face off in Week 10 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Saints, they are trying to keep pace in the lackluster NFC South. As for the Steelers, they come off their bye week in hopes of turning the page and improving. There is a lot of uncertainty with the team, and there remain huge question marks surrounding the team as they continue further into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 2.5-point road underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has since dropped to 1.5-points.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Pittsburgh this Sunday.

As you can imagine, it is tough for the experts to believe in the Steelers. Even coming off the bye, and playing at home, you are hard pressed to find experts who like the Steelers to hold serve vs. the Saints. From ESPN, SB Nation, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and CBS Sports alike, they are all majority on the Saints to win on Sunday.

Those are sites where people just check a box on a website and move on with their lives. However, there are some who spend more time pouring over these picks, and provide some analysis than just a winner and loser.

For those type of experts, one which is talked about a lot is Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Prisco actually predicts a Steelers win in Week 10.

The Saints are coming off a bad-looking loss to the Ravens. They struggled in all areas. The Steelers are coming off a bye. This could be a great chance for the Steelers to get the first victory for Kenny Pickett as a starter. Their defense leads the way. Pick: Steelers 23, Saints 20

Like Prisco, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also goes in-depth on every one of his picks heading into Week 10 Sunday. Iyer also sees a Steelers win.

The Steelers tend to play pretty well under Mike Tomlin after a bye and will be motivated to push closer to ..500 with Kenny Pickett turning his best passing performance as a rookie at home. The Saints are coming off a tough week against a defense that will have more fixes in store while facing old Bengals foe Andy Dalton at QB. Pick: Steelers win 24-23

When it comes to ESPN, Jeremy Fowler picked the Steelers beating the Saints as his “Upset Pick of the Week”.

Fowler: Steelers (+2.5) over Saints. Pittsburgh self-scouted during a much-needed bye week, and I believe it will emerge with solutions to struggles on both sides of the ball. Betting big on Mike Tomlin here. The defense gets pass-rusher T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee back from injury, and the acquisition of cornerback William Jackson III gives the Steelers a cover-corner man. Plus, the Saints looked rough on Monday Night Football. I also like the Browns (+3.5) over the Dolphins. Cleveland appears to have figured out its defensive problems.

For the experts who run the Pro Football Network, they are all seeing a close game, but none have the Steelers coming out on top in Week 10.

Two teams that had winning records a season ago look lost in 2022. The Steelers are in trouble not only in the present but moving forward into the future as well. They have questions to answer on the offensive line, at wide receiver, and, unfortunately, at quarterback as well. The rest of 2022 will revolve around trying to get the clearest picture of what Kenny Pickett’s ceiling may be. If they pick high enough in 2023, they may have to choose between him and a top QB prospect. The Saints are a complete mystery. Some weeks, their offense is outstanding, scoring points and moving the ball in bunches. However, they rank 21st in offensive DVOA. Their defense shut out the Las Vegas Raiders but has allowed at least 20 points in every other game this season. Losing Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator to be the head coach could be part of the problem. But despite their 2-6 record, they are somehow still in the thick of the NFC South race if they can get a win against Pittsburgh. Predictions: Beasley: Saints 23, Steelers 20

Miller: Saints 23, Steelers 20

Robinson: Saints 23, Steelers 17

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Saints game, 56% of NFL experts like the Saints straight up, but 56% of the experts like the Steelers when it comes to them getting points at home on Sunday.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Saints in Week 10.