NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 10 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! There is only one undefeated team remaining at 8-0 entering the week in the Philadelphia Eagles and they already played on Thursday night. On the other end of the spectrum, there is one team with only one win going into Week 10 in Houston Texans who also have a tie.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, there were a number of “push” games depending on when each person made their selections and the spread at that time. Kyle was the best at picking against the spread and led the way at 9-4 ahead of me at 7-4. Bringing up the rear was Shannon at only 3-9. I currently lead for the season against the spread at 72-60 while Kyle is closing in at 70-63.

It was Shannon who topped the over/under picks again last week going 10-3 ahead of me at 9-4. Jeff and Jeremy brought up the rear this week at 5-8. For the season, Geoffrey continues to lead at 73-61 ahead of Shannon at 72-63. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, I am now back in the lead at 135-132 ahead of Jeff at 133-132 and Shannon at 133-136.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 10 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.