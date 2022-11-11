Steelers Injury Report: 2 players ruled out for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their bye week still dealing with a fair number of injuries. As the Steelers took the practice field for their last official day of preparation for the New Orleans Saints, there were two players who did not participate while two were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, two players have been ruled out while two more are questionable.

If should be noted that Chris Boswell is no longer on the injury report because he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List (IR) on Thursday. Boswell must stay on IR for at least four games, so kicker Matthew Wright will be handling the kicking duties. Boswell went on IR to make room for safety Damontae Kazee being activated. Now that Kazee is on the Steelers 53-man roster, he was added to the injury report for Friday but as a full participant and with no injury designation.

Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson III, who has not played for several weeks due to a back injury, finds himself on the Steelers injury report in his first opportunity. On Wednesday and Thursday, Jackson was not able to participate. Friday brought another day of Jackson not being able to get on the practice field and his Steelers debut has been put on hold as he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Two other players who missed the Steelers Week 8 matchup and are still recovering through the bye week are cornerback Levi Wallace with a shoulder and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with a knee injury. For the first day of practice in Week 10, Wallace was able to participate fully while Ogunjobi did not participate. On Thursday, Wallace was once again a full participant while Ogunjobi was upgraded to limited. Friday saw both players practicing at full capacity and both will return for Week 10.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon finds himself still on the injury report as he is dealing with his hamstring injury. On Wednesday and Thursday, Witherspoon was unable to take the field. Friday brought the same designation for Witherspoon as he has been ruled out again for Sunday and may be a candidate to land on IR.

Two other players mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday who are dealing with injuries are linebacker Myles Jack with a knee and long snapper Christian Kuntz with a rib injury. On both Wednesday and Thursday, Jack was unable to practice while Kuntz was a full participant. On Friday, Kuntz remained a full participant and has no injury status while Jack returned as a full participant and has no injury status.

The two names that were added to the injury report on Thursday were Cam Heyward, who did not practice but it was not due to an injury, and Malik Reed, who missed practice for what was deemed as being excused for personal reasons. On Friday, Heyward returned to practice and has no injury status for Sunday. As for Reed, he was only limited despite having no injury listed and is questionable for Sunday.

A new injury which popped up on Friday’s report was guard Kevin Dotson with an abdomen injury which had him limited in practice. It is unclear this time if the injury occurred during practice or exactly what the situation is. Regardless, Dotson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

As for the Saints’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com. The Saints have five players ruled out and four more are questionable.