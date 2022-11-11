Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 10 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. Now that William Jackson III has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game, does it change your thoughts about the trade? How soon does Jackson need to get on the field to make the trade feel worthwhile?

2. With two weeks since their last game, what is one thing you are looking for the most to be improved with the Steelers on the offense? Be specific.

3. Will T.J. Watt get a sack in his return this weekend? How many sacks do you expect from the Steelers defense as a whole?

4. When it was announced on Tuesday that the Steelers Week 11 matchup was flexed out of prime time to a 4:25 PM kickoff, what were your thoughts? Will it affect your ability to see the game?

5. So are you one of the Steelers fans who are looking at getting the highest draft pick possible this year as the only concern moving forward this season, or are you actually still wanting the Steelers to win games?

6. Being Veterans Day, I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our veterans, especially those who may be joining in tonight. I would like to take this question this week for anyone who is responding who has served to tell us about your time and branch of service. If you are not someone who has served in the military, please take this opportunity to give a shout out to any family member or fellow Steelers fan who has served in the military.







