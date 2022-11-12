Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: New Orleans…New Life or Old Problems?

A lot of Steelers Nation is expecting their Men of Steel to experience new life when they play New Orleans at home to basically start their second half of their 2022 schedule. Will it be new life for the black and gold or just old problems? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the New Orleans Saints.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Recap

Steelers vs. Saints

Dude of the Week

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: State your case for why the Steelers will be better after the bye

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be 2-6, but there are more than a few fans with enough optimism to think that the black and gold can turn things around, But what are the reasons for the belief that Steel City fortunes are on the rise? That and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Why the optimism?

Q&A

State of the Steelers: Can the Steelers get right?

A record of 2-6 for the Pittsburgh Steelers is all kinds of wrong, is it possible to come even close to getting it right? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Getting Right. Can it be done in ‘22?

Q&A

